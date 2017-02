A man was shot in Regina's North Central area on Wednesday, but police still have many questions.

Officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of Athol St. at around 3:30 p.m. CST.

There they found the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

Police cordoned off a home in the neighbourhood while they investigated.

No suspects have been identified and police have not found the gun that was used.