Regina police have charged two people with murder in the case of a man who went missing three years ago.

Ronald Matthew Kay, 32, vanished during a Saskatchewan Roughriders game in November 2013. He was last seen by a relative as the Riders faced off against the BC Lions.

Now, police have charged 29-year-old Trevor Evan Asapace and 38-year-old Bill Leonard Favel with second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance.

Kay's body was never found.

Police said the charges were laid after a renewed investigation uncovered new information.

Kay's family has been notified of this latest development by police.

Both of the accused made their first court appearances Monday morning in Regina provincial court.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.