Regina police say a 13-year-old girl who had been the subject of a missing persons report since Dec. 29, 2017, has been located unharmed.
The girl had last been seen near the Cornwall Centre in Regina. Police had been concerned for her safety due to the frigid temperatures at the time.
A previous version of this story included her name and picture, which have since been removed.
Corrections
-
Due to a photo being incorrectly provided to CBC from the Regina Police Service, a previous version of the story featured an image that did not depict the girl who had been missing. The photo has now been updated.Dec 27, 2017 3:05 PM CT