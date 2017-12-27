Regina police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Leslie Stevenson was last seen around the Cornwall Centre downtown around 5:20 p.m. CST.

Police say she is considered vulnerable and would like to locate her to ensure her safety.

Stevenson is described as being five feet five inches tall, with a slim build and black hair. In a photo provided by police her hair is long and blond but now they say her hair is cut short and is now black.

She was last seen wearing a beige hoodie and black sweat pants.

Temperatures also hovered around – 30 C for much of the day, with wind chills making it feel as low as – 40 at some points.

Anyone with information on Stevenson's whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.