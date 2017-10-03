The Regina Police Service says it "is happy to confirm" that a missing girl has been found safe.
Police say the 11-year-old was reported missing Monday and was located safe on Tuesday.
CBC News Posted: Oct 03, 2017 11:56 AM CT Last Updated: Oct 03, 2017 3:28 PM CT
The Regina Police Service says it "is happy to confirm" that a missing girl has been found safe.
Police say the 11-year-old was reported missing Monday and was located safe on Tuesday.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Light Drizzle
5°C
Mainly Sunny
9°C
Mostly Cloudy
10°C
Light Drizzle
4°C
Mist
5°C
New
Teachers ask courts to compel Sask. govt to appoint board
New
Swift Current woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
A different kind of battery charge: Regina Police arrest RV battery thieves
New
Canada and EU settle dispute on beef import restrictions following trade deal
Fund for Sask. man critically wounded in Las Vegas shooting nears $50K
New
Crime, growth and winter: Sask. big city mayors tackle hot-button issues
Yorkton RCMP catch driver speeding at 189 km/h, lay impaired driving charge
Thirteen Reasons Why sparks mental health conversation in Sask.
Sask. man fined $5K for moose poaching
Updated
Regina police locate missing 11-year-old girl
Bucket loads of rain and snow fall upon southern Saskatchewan
Crown seeks to take Saskatoon's Alexa Emerson straight to trial in white powder case
Moose Jaw couple scrambling to leave Las Vegas after escaping shooting
Sask. woman pleads guilty to smuggling after thousands of cigarettes seized
Hopes to advance reconciliation in rural Sask. as 9 communities sign friendship agreement