Regina police say they have found a boy who had been missing since Sunday.
He was located safe and sound Wednesday.
A previous version of this story contained his name and picture, which have now been removed.
CBC News Posted: Feb 12, 2018 8:58 AM CT Last Updated: Feb 15, 2018 6:08 AM CT
