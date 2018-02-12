Regina police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday night.

Alan Willows was last seen on the 4000 block of Third Avenue N. around 9:30 p.m. CST

Willows is described as having a medium complexion, short brown hair, brown eyes and he stands about 4'11 with a thin build.

Willows was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and a grey hat.

Willows is considered vulnerable due to his age and police would like to ensure his safety. (Supplied by RPS)

Temperatures overnight dropped to –30 C.

Police said Willows is considered vulnerable due to his age and they would like to ensure his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.