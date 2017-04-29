Regina police are asking people to take note of the roads that will be closed for the Regina Police Service half-marathon happening this Sunday.
The race starts at 7 a.m. CST and will wrap up around noon.
Here's a list of closures people can expect during the race:
- Broad Street will be down to one lane, between Lakeshore Drive and Wascana Drive.
- Wascana Drive from Broad Street to McDonald Street will be closed to traffic.
- West entrance to Powerhouse Drive will be completely closed, while the east entrance will be traffic controlled.
- The off-ramp from northbound traffic on the No.1 bypass to Assinboine Avenue E. will be closed.
- Assiniboine Avenue E. will be down to one lane in either direction from the No. 1 overpass to the bike path by the creek.
- Prince of Wales Drive will be closed from Assiniboine Avenue E. to Wascana Gate, with residential access to Wascana Circle.
- No traffic will be allowed past the intersection of Wascana Drive and McDonald Street near the Canada Games Athletic Complex at Douglas Park.