The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who is wanted on a Saskatchewan-wide arrest warrant.

Police say Jessica Dawn Pangman is 29-years-old and described as five feet four inches tall and about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and long, straight, brown hair parted in the middle.

According to police, she typically wears eyeglasses and has several noticeable markings, including one piercing in each ear, a nose piercing, a tattoo on her right ankle that says "JESSICA," the Japanese symbol for "love" on her left upper arm and stylized cursive initials on her upper right arm.

Anyone with information on Pangman's whereabouts is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.