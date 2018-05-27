Regina police looking for sexual assault suspect

The Regina Police Service is looking for information that could help them locate a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

On May 25, at about 11:15 p.m. CST, police were dispatched to a reported sexual assault that happened near Arcola Avenue and Lacon Street.

Police say a 14 year-old victim was walking along a bike path, when a man approached from behind, pushed the teen to the ground and sexually assaulted the victim. Police did not indicate the victim's gender.

The male suspect left eastbound, toward Ring Road, along the bike path.

The victim described the man as being about six-feet tall and heavy set.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.