Regina police have found a young boy who was reported missing in Regina.
The seven-year-old had last been seen just before 3 o'clock Thursday. He was located, safe and sound, later that evening.
CBC News Posted: Oct 19, 2017 9:52 PM CT Last Updated: Oct 20, 2017 3:49 PM CT
