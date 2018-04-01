Regina police investigate shooting that left one man injured

Police are investigating after a man was injured as a result of a shooting in Regina in the early hours of Sunday.

Regina Police Service members were dispatched to 1000 block of Wascana Street at about 1:30 a.m. on April 1, after receiving reports of an injured man. Police said they believed the man was the victim of a gunshot. He was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

As of Sunday morning, police did not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).