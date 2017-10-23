Police are investigating after discovering three men unresponsive and displaying symptoms of a drug overdose on Friday.

Police responded to a call on the 1500 block of Garnet Street. The complainant said he had entered a residence and found three men needing medical attention.

The men, ages 49, 48 and 36, were transported to hospital and are expected to recover.

It is believed the men were using drugs, but just what kind of drugs is unknown at this point.

Police also say they believe the men might not have been aware what drugs they were taking.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on this particular incident is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Signs of a drug overdose include things such as dizziness and confusion, extreme drowsiness, choking, gurgling or snoring sounds, and slow, weak or no breathing.