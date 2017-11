Police are asking for assistance in their investigation of a shooting on the 900 block of Retallack St. Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m. CST, officers were sent to the block in the North Central area after receiving reports of a man being shot.

Once at the scene, officers found that the man had already gone to the hospital for treatment.

Police didn't provide any information on the man's condition.

They're asking for anyone with information to contact them.