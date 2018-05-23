Skip to Main Content
Regina police investigating early morning death

Regina police are investigating after a man died early Wednesday morning.

Chief coroner is also investigating

Police were called to the 1100 block of Retallack Street around 1 a.m., responding to "an incident." (CBC)

The Regina Police Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating a death which occurred early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Retallack Street around 1 a.m. where they found the man's body.

The man's identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

