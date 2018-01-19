Skip to Main Content
Regina police ask for independent oversight in investigation into man's death

The Regina Police Service is requesting independent oversight into an investigation of the death of a 34-year-old man, since the man's death followed a brief time under police care.

On Jan. 16, police were dispatched to a residence on Pasqua Street at 6:30 a.m. CST. Police arrived first on the scene and found a man in distress. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

On Jan. 16, police were dispatched to a residence in a south Regina neighbourhood, on Pasqua Street, at 6:30 a.m. CST. Police arrived first on the scene and found the man in distress.

Both police and EMS gave the man emergency first-aid treatment. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner will jointly investigate the death.

Because police officers were present and briefly assumed care and control of the man, the Regina Police Service has asked the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer to provide oversight and review the investigation.  

