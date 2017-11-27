The purchase of a new home for the Regina Police Service was approved at the City Council meeting Monday night.

Earlier this month, the city announced its plans to spend $37 million on the project, which would move the police from its current headquarters to the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company building, right across the street.

It made a successful bid for the building and was given 45 days to put down a non-refundable deposit.

The city clerk is now authorized to execute the purchase of the building, after review and approval from the city solicitor.

The Saskatchewan Transportation Company's facility in downtown Regina will soon be owned by the City of Regina. (Neil Cochrane/CBC)

The provincial government has already given its approval to sell the building and land to the city for $16.25 million. Another $21 million will be spent to upgrade the building. At the announcement, a police spokesperson called the arrangement cost-effective, saying it would be significantly cheaper than building a new headquarters.

The money will be drawn from city reserve funds.

RPS will be able to house most of its personnel within the building. Right now, the 575 sworn and civilian personnel who work for the Regina Police Service are at several locations, which are leased.

The leases are set to expire within three years. Switching from leasing space to owning a permanent space for RPS is expected to save the city $100,000 annually.

According to the executive committee, the purchase will save the city about $100 million compared to purchasing land and building a brand new facility.

"This is a good day for the city," Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Not everyone is in favour of the project. A representative from Colonialism No More addressed council, stating the group's wish that more money be spent on crime prevention and its opposition to the closure of the Saskatchewan Transportation Company.

Police will have to wait to until 2019 to move into their new location.

Glockenspiel restoration

City council has agreed to consider spending up to $350,000 of the 2018 capital budget on restoring a glockenspiel that once sat in Victoria Park.

The recommendation was moved forward on Monday night and will be discussed during budget talks.

"We have an obligation to restore this. We made a mistake by removing it and not putting it back in the first place," Fougere said.

The glockenspiel was removed from the park in 2010 during the construction of City Plaza and has been out of service since.

The new monument would also feature a three-sided clock as well as the purchase of a new controller and clappers.

The glockenspiel was removed in 2010 for renovations to Victoria Park and the construction of City Plaza. The removal of the installation was not part of original plans. (Vincent Good)

Restoration was originally pegged at $450,000, but that number was reduced when a report recommended replacing the instrument's granite base with architectural concrete.

Administration has also suggested volunteers could step forward and polish the bells, eliminating the need to have them serviced as a cost-saving measure.

Hunter Gatherer adds alcohol

Vegetarian restaurant Hunter Gatherer will soon be able to add liquor to its menu.

Council agreed to change the zoning bylaw in its lot—in the heritage neighbourhood—so the diner could serve alcohol and expand outdoors with a patio.

Owner Neil McDonald said the restaurant on 15th avenue now seats 46. With the addition of an outdoor space, he said he hopes to serve about a dozen more.

Counsellor Mike O'Donnell pushed forward a report from the city's Planning Commission, advising that the restaurant's application be approved.

He said he's gotten comments from residents about an increased feeling of safety in the area with the addition of Hunter Gatherer and surrounding businesses.

"We talked about this at the Planning Commission with smiles on our face," he said. "We just saw this as being a wonderful edition."