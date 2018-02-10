Regina Police Service is investigating a weapons offence after finding a man with an apparent gunshot wound on Argyle Street on Friday evening.

Police were called to a residence on the 1100 block of the street shortly after 8 p.m. on Feb. 9, following a report of a man being shot. Patrol members found the man and secured the scene, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.