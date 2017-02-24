This week, the Regina police destroyed 157 guns they received from the public from Feb. 1-15.
The police held the city's first gun amnesty program for citizens who did not want the guns in their homes any longer. In exchange, they received their choice of a one-month transit or leisure pass.
During this period, police received:
- 81 rifles.
- 30 shotguns.
- 25 restricted/prohibited.
- 21 pellet/air/starter pistols.
- 59 ammunition exhibits (not counted by round).
- Four knives.
Police posted photos to Facebook to share with the public to give them closure.