This week, the Regina police destroyed 157 guns they received from the public from Feb. 1-15.

The police held the city's first gun amnesty program for citizens who did not want the guns in their homes any longer. In exchange, they received their choice of a one-month transit or leisure pass.

During this period, police received:

81 rifles.

30 shotguns.

25 restricted/prohibited.

21 pellet/air/starter pistols.

59 ammunition exhibits (not counted by round).

Four knives.

Police posted photos to Facebook to share with the public to give them closure.