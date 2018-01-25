The Regina Police Service (RPS) getting heat on social media after Chief Evan Bray said any marijuana storefronts operating in the city ahead of the federal legalization would face charges.

Multiple pot shops have heeded the warning, Bray said, noting at least three of the storefronts in the city have voluntarily closed.

"It's illegal," Bray said Wednesday. "The law has not yet changed."

Some citizens on social media were upset about the announcement, but the police also received some support.

"Pathetic. This is nothing more than a plot for the RPS to be able to easily justify their budget for one more year. Get a few more 'drug busts' under your belt before it's not illegal anymore," said one comment from Colin Henkel on the RPS Facebook page.

"Disgraceful. Put my tax dollars towards solving real crimes, please."

Lauren Birley pointed out that there are probably officers within the force who agree with legalization, but it's still up to them to enforce the current illegal trafficking of marijuana.

"I find it crazy so many people seem to attack RPS personally in the comments," she wrote. "Also, quality control is very important. What if a dispensary was selling marijuana with cocaine or fentanyl in it? Yikes."

One comment suggested police should focus on busting fentanyl and meth pushers rather than worry about marijuana storefronts, which some people may find helpful for pain treatment. Another suggested the police and Bray have "mixed priorities."

What an enormous waste of money if they pursue this course. — @kylasayswhat

Prior to Bray's warning, there were at least 10 marijuana storefronts in the city. That's four more than the province wants, as it set out in regulations that would limit the amount of legal dispensaries in the city to six.

The province is allowing for 60 permits throughout the province across 40 communities and the number of permits for each community depends on its population.

Marijuana is expected to be legalized this summer.