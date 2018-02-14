A response to a physical assault call ended with Regina police uncovering evidence of a series of thefts and break and enters.

A man is now facing 18 charges.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute call on the 2000 block of Lorne Street on Feb. 7, just after 9:15 p.m. CST. A woman told police she had been physically assaulted by a man at the apartment.

While investigating, police saw several pieces of government-issued identification, mail, wallets and cheques left in plain sight.

Police arrested the woman, charging her with breach of undertaking, breach of probation and possession of stolen mail.

The investigation widened as police suspected many items in the apartment came from thefts from vehicles, lost property and at least six different break and enters.

The thefts dated back to at least July 3, 2017, according to Regina police, who believe the 37-year-old male suspect in the assault was active from that time until his arrest on Tuesday.

He was charged with assault, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a forged document with intent, six counts of break and enter, two counts of possessing break-in instruments, and several counts of breach of undertaking.

Police said that so far, the investigation has linked the seized documents and property to nine separate cases of wallets, purses, credit and debit cards, chequebooks, mail and government-issued identity cards being stolen from vehicles and apartment buildings.

Investigators are still working to contact the victims, return property and gather evidence for any further charges.