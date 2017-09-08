On Wednesday, a Regina police officer attempted to stop a fleeing suspected car thief with a Taser.

The man was first spotted by police officers in a parking lot on Broad Street, and took off running when they began to approach on foot.

He refused numerous orders to stop, according to police.

The officer's attempt tried to stop the suspect with a Taser, but was unsuccessful, because one of the prongs failed to make contact with the man.

Eventually, a canine officer tracked and located the 29-year-old Regina man, grabbing him by the ankle.

​The suspect was placed under arrest for numerous outstanding warrants. EMS took the man to hospital for treatment before he was transported to detention.

The man now faces numerous charges, from possession of property obtained by crime to possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition and breach of an undertaking.

According to police, the suspect was involved in three car theft incidents.

Police said the suspected car thief refused numerous commands to stop and ran away from them on foot. (Alec Salloum/CBC)

Most recently, a Nissan Rogue was stolen on August 31. The SUV was recovered the next day.

On August 29, a Ford Taurus was stolen, and police said that when it was recovered it contained evidence that linked the suspect to the theft.

Police say another theft happened in December, when a Nissan Altima was stolen from Winnipeg Street. The car was found the next day — damaged and sporting a stolen license plate.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect appeared in court on Thursday.

The Use of Force Committee will review the Taser incident, which has also been reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.