The Regina Police Service is reviewing an incident where a police dog bit a bystander during a tracking/training scenario Tuesday evening on the 1700 block of Arthur Street.

According to police, an officer had the canine on a three-metre leash when the animal veered off the tracking/training path created by another unit officer.

A 56-year-old man was sitting on the front steps of his home when the dog rounded the corner of the house and bit the man on his right leg, pulling him off the steps.

The canine officer got the dog under control and called an ambulance. The man suffered puncture wounds to his right leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The Regina Police Service will review this incident to determine what led to this unfortunate accident," said police in a statement.

"Pending the outcome of the review, steps will be taken, if necessary, to amend policy and training standards to prevent such occurrences in the future."

Police said they will keep the victim updated on the outcome of the review.