Cash rewards of $50,000 for information in two Regina cold cases are being extended for another year.

The bodies of Gray Nay Htoo, 31, Maw Maw Htoo, 28, and their three-year-old son, Seven June Htoo, were found on Aug. 6, 2010, in their Regina home. It was concluded that the deaths were homicides. No arrests have been made.

The couple, who were members of the Karen ethnic group in Burma, were accepted into the country as refugees after moving from a refugee camp in Thailand.

The family had been living in Canada for a little more than two years when they were killed.

Disappeared without a trace

Regina police have offered a $50,000 reward for information that would help them solve the Tamra Keepness missing person case. (Regina Police Service/CBC)

It was another summer day — July 5, 2004 — when five-year-old Tamra Keepness disappeared from her Ottawa Street home without a trace.

Hundreds of people, including civilians and police, scoured the city for any shred of information that might point to Tamra's whereabouts.

Lorena Keepness,Tamra's mother, and Lorena's former partner, Dean McArthur, had been drinking the night Tamra disappeared.

They don't know what happened to Tamra or how she disappeared.