The Regina Police Service's wish list for the upcoming municipal budget includes buying some newer technology that the chief says will save time and labour.

One of the gadgets being looked at is a contraption that would allow police to scan and measure a room in mere seconds.

"We set it up in the middle of the room on a tripod. It does about a minute and a half of revolution and then it can instantly calculate any calculation in the room," Police Chief Evan Bray said.

He added that would save investigators "thousands" of hours doing manual measurements.

The RPS is hoping that just over $2.5 million will be approved for gadgets, including the 3D laser scanner, as well as funding the continued implementation of video-recording in front-line vehicles and "specialized software" for tactical analysis, among other things.

"It's sometimes tough to get ... underneath a car at a car crash. All of those types of things are taken away with this piece of equipment," Bray said.

"So, if you look at the cost benefit and the cost savings, long-term, there's some real benefit to it."

If the budget is approved, police spending will be bumped up to about $78 million — more than a three per cent increase over 2017.