Earlier this week, the Regina Board of Police Commissioners received a report on 2016 crime statistics showing a 6.6 per cent increase compared to the year before.

Gun violence is on the rise and in response, the police service is holding a gun amnesty next month.

In a wide-ranging interview with CBC Radio's Morning Edition host Sheila Coles, police Chief Evan Bray explained how the amnesty will work.

He also talked about how crystal meth is driving up the crime rate.