Regina's police chief admits there were mistakes in the investigation into the death of a 29-year-old mother who fell down a hotel laundry chute.

But Evan Bray says the investigation wasn't influenced by who Nadine Machiskinic was.

"The Regina Police Service will not ever conduct an investigation based on interpretation of a person's lifestyle, race, gender — bias like that won't find itself into an investigation."

An inquest into Machiskinic's January 2015 death concluded Thursday. The jury found the manner of the Machiskinic's death is "undetermined," contrary to the finding of the chief coroner, who had ruled it an accident.

The inquest highlighted a number of delays and errors in the police investigation into Machiskinic's death. It took 60 hours before police were notified of her death, and by the time officers arrived, the area where Machiskinic had been found had been cleaned by hotel staff.

There was a communication error between officers, leaving samples meant for testing in storage for months.

Two men seen on surveillance footage at the front desk of the hotel the morning of Machiskinic's death have not been spoken to or found. It took police an entire year to start looking for the pair.

Bray said despite the errors and challenges in the case, he and his officers believe that their investigation would have still reached the same conclusion — that no one else was involved in Machiskinic's death.

"Sometimes investigations give way to more questions," Bray said.

The police chief said it's important to him that people feel they can trust the police service and its investigations. He said he is confident in his officers and their ability to investigate files.

Speaking to reporters following the inquest, Machiskinic's aunt, Delores Stevenson, said she hopes the case will be reopened.

Bray said Machiskinic's case is still open to new evidence. The next step, he said, would be to reach out to the woman's family to speak to them about their concerns in the case.