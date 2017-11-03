Regina police have charged a man in connection with a string of shootings back in November 2015 which left two people seriously injured.

An arrest was made on Oct. 17, 2016. The man cannot be named as he was a youth at the time of the shootings.

At least three of the shootings occurred in the city's south end, leaving a then-33-year-old woman and then-23-year-old man injured.

Two attempted murder charges have been laid in connection with those shootings, which occurred Nov. 15, 2015.

The other two shootings saw shots fired at a business and at the living room window of a home on Nov. 12, 2015.

No one was injured in those shootings.

Two days after the injuries, Nov. 17, 2015, police found what appeared to be a cache of firearms in the area of Richardson Crescent and Frontenac Drive.

The man faces 13 charges all together, including four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.