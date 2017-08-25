A man and a 16-year-old are facing nine combined charges after Regina police say they were caught with stolen items near a construction site early Friday morning.

A 27-year-old man was apprehended with the help of a police canine unit. He was bitten by a police dog in the process and treated for his injuries at a hospital.

The incident began around 3 a.m. CST in the area of Green Willow Terrace, when police noticed a vehicle which they say "appeared out of place."

An officer checked the car's licence plate and discovered the vehicle was listed as stolen. That's when the canine unit was called in to look for possible suspects.

While waiting near the stolen vehicle, police heard a noise in a nearby construction site and one of the officers decided to drive over and investigate.

When he did, two people began running toward the stolen vehicle, where one officer remained.

That officer confronted the suspects, prompting a 16-year-old male to drop a machete and lay down on the ground.

The 27-year-old man fled but was later apprehended by the canine unit.

A search of the stolen vehicle turned up multiple debit cards and garage door openers.

The suspects are each facing two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 for the theft of the vehicle, along with other charges.