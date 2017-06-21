A witness says he watched two women flee from a burning vehicle in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.

Luigi Romero said it happened around 1:30 p.m. CST. He said a woman driving a car with a female passenger inside was turning from Truesdale Drive onto Quance Street when flames appeared from underneath the vehicle.

Romero was parked at a red light and began honking, trying to get the attention of the women. He said the passenger then jumped out of the moving vehicle.

sk-fiery-crash-1706210:15

"She got hurt. Her face was like very damaged," Romero said. "The driver didn't get out of the car. That was a little bit very scary because the car was already inflamed."

He and other drivers in the area watched on as the vehicle was driven onto a curb, near a patch of grass near Sobeys.

Romero said the driver did eventually get out of the car, but noticed it was still moving and so ran back, taking some belongings and the keys. The vehicle was left burning in the middle of the street.

"When I saw her going back my first thought is like she's going to like get burned and the car was going to explode," he recalled.

"It was so crazy when she went back and got her stuff."

Regina police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich confirmed police and emergency services responded to a report of an accident on Arens Road E. and Quance Street E. around 1:40 p.m.

She said two 21-year-old women were inside the vehicle when it caught fire, with one reported to have jumped out while it was still moving.

Both women were treated by paramedics, but Popowich wouldn't comment on their injures.

She said the vehicle has since been towed to SGI.