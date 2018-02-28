Regina police say there were fewer reported crimes in 2017 compared to previous years, but statistics show a rise in the number of murders and attempted murders compared to the 10-year average.

According to the latest round of statistics released by police, there were 20,508 reported crimes in 2017. Crimes counted in that category included crimes against people, property and other Criminal Code offences.

Traffic offences and crimes that fall under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act were excluded from the statistics.

According to police, the number of reported crimes was down five per cent compared to 2016 and 6.4 per cent compared to a decade ago.

According to police statistics, the number of homicides and attempted murders are higher than the 10-year average. (Regina Police Service)

9 homicides, 22 attempted murders

In 2017, police said there were nine homicides, slightly up from the 10-year average of around seven reported homicides.

Twenty-two attempted murders were also reported last year, higher than the average of around 13, but less than the 33 recorded in 2016.

Regina's board of police commissioners is set to discuss the report Wednesday.

Saskatchewan rising crime rate

Last summer, Statistics Canada revealed the province had the highest crime severity index and crime rate in Canada in 2016.

Regina's 2016 rate was 9,253 reported crimes per 100,000 people, whereas Saskatoon's rate was 8,942 per 100,000.

In 2016, Regina's crime rate went up more than 11 per cent, with violent crime up by more than seven per cent.