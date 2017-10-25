Regina's board of police commissioners has approved the force's request to offer a $25,000 reward for information that could help solve the killing of an Edmonton man tied to a violent drug network.

Police Chief Evan Bray told reporters investigators have invested hundreds of hours into trying to solve the murder of Abdisalam Dahir Nur, the 27-year-old whose body was discovered in a house on the 2000 block of McDonald Street back in August 2016.

Bray said police know people have information about his death, but are reluctant to come forward.

"It's a volatile drug network is really what it comes down to," Bray said.

"The people that are involved in this are transient, they're not Regina citizens for the most part. However, we do have people that we've spoken to on this file that we know have information that they can get to us," he said.

"There's a real … fear, I think, of coming forward, just because of the fact we've got some violent people that we're dealing with and even if those violent people are no longer in the city there is a fear in coming forward."

3rd cash reward offered

Bray said Nur's death will become the third active case where police are offering a reward for information that can lead to charges.

Police are currently offering $50,000 for information that can solve the 2004 disapperance of Tamra Keepness and the 2010 triple murder of Gray Nay Htoo, his wife Maw Maw and their son, Seven June.

Witness protection an option

Bray said the money is just a way to get someone speaking to police, but the force is prepared to offer added protections, with one option being the offer of a place in a witness-protection program.

"A reward is not always the be-all, end-all, but it's something that we want to try in this case," Bray said.

He said police in Edmonton and other jurisdictions are continuing to investigate the case.