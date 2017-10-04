Three teenage girls from Regina are facing assault charges after five people were bear sprayed last week.

Police said officers were first called to the Regina General Hospital on Sept. 30 for a report that an 18-year-old woman was sprayed with either bear spray or pepper spray by someone in a white truck that had driven by.

The same day, police received separate reports that three girls — two 14-year-olds, one 12-year-old — as well as a 32-year-old man, were also sprayed by people who were inside a truck.

Truck was stolen

On Oct. 1, police said a report came in around 2 a.m. CST, that the truck had crashed into a tree in the 1600 block of Toronto Street. When officers arrived on scene, the truck was empty.

They also confirmed it was a stolen vehicle.

Through an investigation, police learned that three girls had occupied the stolen truck along with another stolen vehicle that was recovered the next day.

Police say one of the 14-year-olds was also linked to a stolen vehicle that was discovered on Sept. 20.

The suspects were located after police received a call about an assault against a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 2 around 4:20 p.m. CST.

Two more assaults

In this case, police say the teen victim was walking along the 1500 block of Elphinstone Street when three girls pulled up in a vehicle, got out and assaulted her, then drove off.

A few hours later police were called to 14th Avenue and Elliot Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police said three masked girls threatened a 13-year-old girl at knife point.

Three girls, two 14 and one 15, have since been charged.

They are facing numerous counts of assaults with a weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property worth more than $5,000 obtained by crime.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.