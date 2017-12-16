A man and a woman are facing charges of aggravated assault, after a man was found seriously injured on Elphinstone Street on Friday morning, Regina police say.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street at about 10:45 a.m. The injured man was transported to hospital for treatment, where he remains in serious condition.

Police have charged a 25-year-old man with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order, while a 34-year-old woman is also facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.