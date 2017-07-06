Regina city police are investigating an assault that happened early Thursday morning in Regina's Windsor Place neighbourhood.

Investigators spent several hours with an area of 6th Avenue between Robinson and Retallack Street blocked off. Identification officers were collecting evidence from the scene.

A man had been taken to hospital earlier in the morning, after being hit on the head with a weapon, police said.

His condition was not immediately known.

Traffic was being rerouted around the area while police investigated.

Police told CBC News people in the area were not in danger.