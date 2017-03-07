Regina police have made an arrest after a string of burglaries in the city.

A 34-year-old man faces seven charges — including two counts of disguise with intent — for three incidents dating back to September.

The man is suspected of breaking into three Regina businesses, the first being on the 3900 block of Gordon Road, where an ATM and multiple VLTs had been pried open.

The second incident occurred in December, when cash was taken from the safe of a business on the 2100 block of Albert Street.

The most recent incident occurred on March 3, when an unsuccessful attempt to pry open an ATM in a restaurant on the 400 block of Albert Street was made.

Police identified a suspect and executed a search warrant for a home on the 1000 block of Athol Street. The man was arrested and evidence was found in the home.

The man made a court appearance Monday morning.