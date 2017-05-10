The Regina Police Service arrested two Regina men and seized guns, ammunition and drugs after executing a search warrant Tuesday night.

Officers from plainclothes units, assisted by patrol officers, carried out an investigation at a home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street, just after 7 p.m.

One man was found walking out with methamphetamine, morphine, drug packaging and cash.

The other man had cash, which police believe was the proceeds of drug trafficking.

Both men were taken into custody.

In the house, police found a sawed-off shotgun, two airsoft guns, shotgun shells and pellets, bags, a digital scale and a small amount of what they believe to be methamphetamine.

The 30-year-old man arrested is facing a total of six charges related to drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.

The 25-year-old man is jointly charged with the same six offenses and is also charged with breach of undertaking and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition.

Both accused appeared in Regina provincial court on Wednesday morning.