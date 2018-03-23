Regina police are asking local drivers to avoid travelling on Ring Road and the Highway 1 bypass, between Lewvan Drive and Wascana Parkway, thanks to several crashes and poor driving conditions.

"The road conditions and visibility are very poor and we are experiencing a number of collisions today as a result of the weather," Regina police stated. Police are assisting RCMP with a multi-vehicle collision that took place between Albert Street and Lewvan, leading to the diversion of traffic.

Police said they had responded to three crashes with injuries and 18 other crashes from Friday morning into the afternoon.

Regina plows out in full force

Norman Kyle, director of Roadways and Transportation for Regina, said all the city's equipment was in use, working on high speed roads and main priority roads and highways. The city also plans to call in contractors with graders to help with clearing streets, including lower category roads, to ensure the majority of roads are passable for tomorrow morning, he said.

High winds were causing lots of drifting, with certain sections of roads closed due to zero visibility and due to vehicles getting stuck, with sections of Prince of Wales Drive, Fleet Street and McDonald Street listed as closed, according to the city's website. The city is expecting roads to become slippery and slushy overnight, with freezing and icy conditions expected in the morning, said Kyle.

"We're encouraging people to stay off the roads if they can," he said.

People can check the highway hotline for more details on closures, as well as the City of Regina's website for local road closures.

The city also declared snow routes on Friday, with a 24-hour parking ban in effect, starting on March 24 at 6 a.m. and running to March 25 at 6 a.m.

The snow routes include:

Victoria Avenue from Broad Street east to Winnipeg Street

Winnipeg Street from Victoria Avenue to College Avenue

College Avenue from Winnipeg Street to Arcola Avenue

Event cancelled

At least one weekend event was cancelled due to the poor weather conditions. The 2018 Football Saskatchewan Provincial High School Combine was supposed to start on Saturday morning in Moose Jaw, but organizers have now rescheduled the event for April 15 at the Saskatoon Soccer Centre.