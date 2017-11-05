Regina Police are requesting assistance locating a 17-year-old boy missing since Wednesday.

Dorian Baker was last seen on the 1300 Block of 11th Ave on the morning of Nov. 1 but was reported missing the next day. At the time he was wearing wearing a red hoodie and red running shoes.

Baker is described as being about 5' 5" tall, and thin with brown hair and a fair complexion. Police do not belive he has come to any harm, but since he does cope with Asperger's Syndrome there is additional concern for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts Dorian Baker should get in touch with either the Regina Police Service at 306-777- 6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.