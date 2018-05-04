Regina rejects buffer zones for downtown pot shops
Buffer zones would essentially ban pot shops from operating in the downtown area
The Regina Planning Commission defeated two motions on restricting pot buffer zones put forth by Councillor Bob Hawkins Wednesday.
Hawkins' first motion was requiring a two-block buffer zone around places where kids frequent like schools, daycares and libraries.
The city's plan right now is that the one-block buffer zone will not apply to the downtown area due to the number of places it would exclude.
But Hawkins' second motion proposed the buffer zone include downtown, which would effectively prevent pot shops from operating in Regina's core.
Both were defeated, but Hawkins can still bring these motions before council at the end of the month.
The CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce said the concerns could be soothed by the fact that pot shops have to be spaced out anyway.
"I think that the original report written by the administration says that they cannot be sort of clustered together, that they have to be at least a block apart. I think that helps to alleviate some of the concerns," John Hopkins said.
Hopkins said the shops will likely cater to a "market niche" in all ends of the city, with only a few downtown.
As for how the possibility of pot downtown will help its economy, Hopkins said while the market is uncertain, the business can't hurt.
"I think that there's no question about whether there's a market, there's some question about how big that market is and where people will be comfortable going," he said.
"And will it help downtown? It certainly won't hurt, I don't think."
With files from Stephanie Taylor
