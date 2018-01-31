More than two years after it was first announced, development for Regina's next movie theatre will go forward pending a decision from the city's planning commission.

The Public Planning Commission is meeting Thursday. One of the items on the agenda is a zoning amendment for 4801 E. Victoria Avenue.

The site will be home to a mall and movie theatre with full recliner seats in its eight auditoriums.

The theatre would be part of the Calgary-based Landmark Cinemas theatre chain, which has only one other location in the province: Yorkton's Tower theatre.

A new movie complex is planned for a retail development in East Regina called Aurora. (Landmark Cinemas/Submitted to CBC)

Currently, if east end residents want to see the latest movie, they have to drive all the way to Normanview in the city's northwest end, to the city's south end to either the Southland Mall or the Golden Mile Shopping Centre, to the Wascana Lake-area to the IMAX or downtown to the Regina Public Library.

The meeting is expected to approve removal of a Holding Overlay Zone from the site.

The zone "is used in situations where lands are zoned in anticipation of future development but specific development proposals have not yet been received."

If the planning commission gives it the green light, it will go to city council next month for final approval.