A Regina pharmacy was robbed at knifepoint on Friday evening, with a man making off with money and prescription medication, police say.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the business on the 3900 block of Dewdney Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

A man reportedly entered the business and threatened the staff with a knife.

Police said the man escaped with cash and prescription drugs.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the robber.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 306-777- 6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.