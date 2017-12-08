It's a holiday tradition for the Regina Pats Hockey Club. The annual Teddy Bear Toss will be held tonight during their game against the Kelowna Rockets at the Brandt Centre.

Fans are asked to bring new plush toys to the game, and the club will provide bags to put the toy in before it's tossed.

When the Pats score their first goal, everyone throws their present onto the ice.

There is much speculation today about which player will have the honour of making that goal. Pats player Matt Bradley said the internal competition is fun.

"Everyone's chomping at the bit to get that goal," he said.

The teddy bears will be picked up and delivered to kids at Regina hospitals and the Wascana Rehab Centre before Christmas.

Any toys that don't make it into the hands of deserving children will be donated to charities like the Salvation Army, and Regina Palliative Care Caring Hearts Camp.

If you forget to bring a toy, don't worry — there will be stuffed animals available for purchase at the game.