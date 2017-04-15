The Regina Pats are headed back to Swift Current after they forced a Game 6 in their second-round WHL playoff series with a 3-2 win over the Broncos on Friday.

Sam Steel had a goal and an assist and Tyler Brown made 30 saves in the win over the Broncos. The Pats were in a do-or-die scenario after going down 3-1 against the Broncos in the series.

Nick Henry and Connor Hobbs were the other players to light the lamp for the Pats. Colby Sissons and Glenn Gawdin scored for the Broncos, and Jordan Papirny made 33 saves.

The Pats were one-for-four on the power play, while the Broncos capitalized on two of seven power play chances.

The Pats have a strong footing after Friday night's win but the Broncos still have Regina on the ropes and can deal the knockout blow Saturday evening in Swift Current.

The Regina Pats have had lofty expectations thrust upon them after finishing with the best regular season record in the Western Hockey League and best record overall in the Canadian Hockey League, with a 52-12-7-1 record.

The Pats will hit the ice at the Credit Union iPlex in Swift Current at 6 p.m. CST.

If the Pats are victorious, the series-deciding Game 7 will be played Tuesday evening at the Brandt Centre.

In other WHL action, the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4 in Medicine Hat, Alta. to take a 3-2 series lead.

In B.C., the Kelowna Rockets trounced the Portland Winterhawks 6-2 Friday to win the series and advance to the Western Conference finals.

The Rockets will face the Seattle Thunderbirds, who clinched their series in a 4-1 victory over the Everett Silvertips.

The Rockets and Thunderbirds will begin their series April 25.