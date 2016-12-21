The Regina Pats' star centre, Sam Steel, has signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

The NHL team, which drafted the 18-year-old in June, announced the signing on Twitter on Tuesday.

It noted Steel, who hails from Sherwood Park, Alta., leads the Western Hockey League (WHL) in scoring this season with 54 points, despite missing six games due to injury.

More recently, he was cut from the Team Canada roster at the World Juniors in Quebec.

When Steel joins Anaheim, he won't be the only Ducks player with a Regina connection.

The Ducks' captain, Ryan Getzlaf, hails from the Queen City.

The terms of Steel's contract were not released.