The Regina Pats put the Lethbridge Hurricanes on the ropes in front of a full house at home Friday night with a 5-3 win, giving the Regina WHL team the lead in their Eastern Conference final series.

The Pats now have a 3-2 lead in the series and can end it with a win in Lethbridge on Sunday.

Captain Adam Brooks had four assists in the victory and netminder Tyler Brown made 29 saves.

The Pats went one-for-two on the power play and the Hurricanes went one-for-four.

All eight goals were scored by different players. Josh Mahura, Sam Steel, Austin Wagner, Filip Ahl and Dawson Leedahl filled the score sheet for the Pats.

Josh Tarzwell, Egor Babenko and Ryan Vandervlis had tallies for the Hurricanes.

In other WHL action, the Seattle Thunderbirds took a 3-2 series lead over the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Conference finals, with a 5-3 win Friday night.

Game 6 for both series is Sunday.