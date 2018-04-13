Regina Pats reflect on Humboldt Broncos tragedy

Upon returning from a ten-day break, the Regina Pats were maybe expecting to hear some motivational speeches. Perhaps a pep talk or two.

Not a counselling session to deal with grief.

Following their early playoff exodus the Pats are faced with focusing on the task at hand, hosting next month's Memorial Cup.

That has become a much tougher challenge following the Humboldt Broncos' bus tragedy.

'It's tough for sure'

Hockey at elite levels such as Junior (WHL) and Junior A (SJHL) is a tight-knit fraternity.

Most players in the Pats' room knew at least one person on the Broncos' bus that night, a player they had previously crossed paths with in their respective hockey careers.

"It's been pretty hard," said Jake Leschyshyn, who personally knew four players.

"This is one of the hardest things I think myself and a lot of the other guys have gone through. Yeah it's tough right now that this isn't a nightmare, yeah it's tough for sure."

"Yeah it's tough right now that this isn't a nightmare." said Pats' forward Jake Leschyshyn. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Leschyshyn was closest with Evan Thomas, one of the sixteen who died. Leschyshyn described Thomas as one of the most quiet, humble guys he ever played with.

The two played spring hockey together growing up and again in Midget AAA.

The Pats all knew Jacob Wasserman, who spent a considerable amount of time in Regina this season as an emergency replacement.

For the most part, Wasserman was the goalie for the Broncos. He survived the crash, but suffered a serious back injury.

Collectively, the Pats feel it's therapeutic to finally get back together with teammates to talk about the Broncos tragedy, although some prefer to keep it to themselves.

"You know there are guys in there that obviously are affected by it so you try to not say as much," said forward Jesse Gabrielle, who at the age of 20 is one of the elder statesmen in the room.

"It's tough, it's tough to read how guys are affected. I was just kind of quiet about it and let guys go through the process of grieving."

"I was just kind of quiet about it and let guys go through the process of grieving." said Pats' forward Jesse Gabrielle. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Gabrielle chose to let his feelings be known on the ice. He signed up for a special benefit game for the Broncos at the Moosomin Communiplex Friday night.

Gabrielle, who was born in Moosomin, called it a good opportunity to show support.

He personally knew two Broncos, including Connor Lukan, another of the sixteen who died.

Gabrielle and Lukan were both drafted by the Brandon Wheat Kings and went through camps together.

"It's something we're affected by obviously but we still have a job to do here and win the Memorial Cup and once we get into that room we're just focused on that task and putting everything towards that," Gabrielle said.

A home on wheels

If there's one blessing, it's that the Pats will not have to board a bus again this season.

The team bus was their sanctuary, their private domain, a place to bond as teammates, to finish homework assignments, to sleep.

It was their home on wheels.

Now it may only be a reminder of the lives lost.

It also makes them realize how previous close calls on the road could have easily ended differently.

No teams put in more miles on buses, over icy winter highways and as far as three provinces over and across the American border, than those in the Western Hockey League.

"A lot of my bus travel was in P.G. [Prince George]," said Gabrielle.

"It was a lot of going down the mountains, non-divided highways, so definitely when it's slippery out and you put all your trust in the driver, it's scary to think about what could have happened."

Leschyshyn never gave getting on the bus a second thought. He fears that may change.

"It's never ever crossed my mind that something like this would happen, but going forward you're going to try and block out as much as you can," he said.

"But you know it's going to be at the back of your mind for sure."