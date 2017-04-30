The Regina Pats have defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes and will now advance to the Western Hockey League playoff finals.

The Pats closed out the Eastern Conference Championship at Lethbridge's Enmax Centre Sunday night, beating the Hurricanes with a score of 7-4.

The Pats went into the final five minutes of the fourth period with a healthy two-point lead, then scored a decisive third point on an empty net soon after.

They'll now go on to face the Seattle Thunderbirds for the Ed Chynoweth Cup in the WHL finals.

Game 1 takes place this Friday.