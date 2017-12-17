Josh Mahura of the Regina Pats is on his way back to Ontario after being asked to rejoin the National Junior team for the 2018 IIHF World Junior pre-tournament schedule.

Hockey Canada asked the defenceman to return while B.C. defenceman Dante Fabbro's lower body injury is monitored.

According to the team, Fabbro is receiving treatment and may return to the team for the World Junior Championship.

Mahura, who was a third-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2016, was called to attend his first selection camp on Dec. 6.

The 19-year-old was one of the last players to be released from the team on Friday night after a game against Denmark.

Sam Steel (L) and Josh Mahura (R) were both invited to Hockey Canada Selection Camp for the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships on Dec. 6. (WHL)

He made it back to Regina in time to play in the Pats game against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the Brandt Centre on Saturday for the team's third straight loss.

"Now he is on his way back," said Hockey Canada spokesperson Esther Madziya on Sunday afternoon.

Canada will play two pre-tournament games this week, on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22.

Hockey Canada will announce the National Junior Team roster on Dec. 24.



Mahura, a St. Albert, Alta., native has scored 11 goals and has 29 points in 28 games so far this season.



Last year, Mahura put up 53 points in 73 games.

Regina Pats captain Sam Steel is also on the team.