The Regina Pats ownership group announced Thursday it has extended the contracts of everyone in the hockey operations department, including coach and GM John Paddock.

Paddock, who played and coached in the NHL, was hired by the Pats in 2014 to build a championship contender in Regina with this season in mind.

Since then, Paddock has won two WHL coach of the year honours.

The Pats made it to the league final a year ago, and this year's team will host the Memorial Cup in May.

"I think the ultimate compliment that I have heard toward us was the first or second year from (WHL Commissioner) Ron Robison, saying we're a flagship franchise," Paddock said at Thursday's announcement.

"We're like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, out here, and so that's really important to live up to that and maintain that."

Todd Lumbard of the Regina Pats' ownership group called the decision to extend the contracts of the coaching staff a "no-brainer." (Trent Peppler/CBC News)

Extending contracts a 'no-brainer'

Todd Lumbard of the Pats ownership group said extending the contracts of Paddock and assistant coaches Dave Struch and Brad Herauf was a "no-brainer."

"The coaches have not only done a great job on the ice, but off the ice," said Lumbard.

"The whole culture of our organization has been first class and I think that's translated to our play, to our community representation. They've been a huge key to the success of the franchise."

Since last week's WHL trade deadline — when Paddock traded away prospects and future draft picks in exchange for upgrading the Pats' quality today — the team has won four straight games.

The Pats host the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday night.

The Warriors are currently ranked number two in Canada.